Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 13 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Apple iPhone 13 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (1309 against 806 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 473 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3227 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1739 and 1180 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 129% PWM - 609 Hz Response time - 7.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +62% 1309 nits iPhone 13 806 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +2% 87.4% iPhone 13 86%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 2800 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Apple GPU GPU clock 1300 MHz 1200 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 1180 iPhone 13 +47% 1739 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 3612 iPhone 13 +29% 4663 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 13 809369 CPU - 219838 GPU - 329364 Memory - 121868 UX - 133943 Total score - 809369 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 13 8827 Stability - 79% Graphics test - 52 FPS Graphics score - 8827 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size - 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 3227 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 13 16:08 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 13 16:50 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 13 19:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 13 138 Video quality Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 13 117 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 13 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 13 83.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2021 Release date March 2022 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.