Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 801K)

Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 1047 nits)

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Comes with 652 mAh larger battery capacity: 4352 vs 3700 mAh

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1738 and 1176 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +24% 1294 nits iPhone 13 Pro Max 1047 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 87.4% iPhone 13 Pro Max 87.4%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 144 Video quality Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 119 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 80.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2021 Release date March 2022 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22.