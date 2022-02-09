Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A23 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A23

Самсунг Галакси С22
VS
Самсунг Галакси А23
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy A23

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (897K versus 266K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (851 against 463 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.1 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 239 Hz -
Response time 10 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 +84%
851 nits
Galaxy A23
463 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 +5%
87.4%
Galaxy A23
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1300 MHz 1100 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +204%
1169
Galaxy A23
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +119%
3582
Galaxy A23
1634
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +237%
897398
Galaxy A23
266103
CPU 221779 81885
GPU 378872 48510
Memory 147967 64789
UX 149643 71783
Total score 897398 266103
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 59% -
Graphics test 39 FPS -
Graphics score 6555 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12629 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 30.2 GB 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:27 hr
Watching video - 12:41 hr
Gaming - 06:19 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22
n/a
Galaxy A23
36:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22
89.5 dB
Galaxy A23
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

