Samsung Galaxy A23
Display 64
Performance 27
Battery 85
Camera 60
NanoReview score 60
Category Budget
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

64 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83%

47 Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83%

27 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB AnTuTu Benchmark 9 226889

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A23 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

