Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (899K versus 199K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (1312 against 818 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Galaxy A32

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 +60%
1312 nits
Galaxy A32
818 nits

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 +3%
87.4%
Galaxy A32
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 4 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1300 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +237%
1189
Galaxy A32
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +181%
3625
Galaxy A32
1291
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +351%
899961
Galaxy A32
199471
CPU 221779 66922
GPU 378872 37068
Memory 147967 41037
UX 149643 54137
Total score 899961 199471
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 58% -
Graphics test 39 FPS -
Graphics score 6632 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12629 -
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S22
n/a
Galaxy A32
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S22
n/a
Galaxy A32
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S22
n/a
Galaxy A32
33:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 February 2021
Release date March 2022 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

