Samsung Galaxy S22 vs A34 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (929K versus 479K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|390 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|780 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|-
|PWM
|239 Hz
|-
|Response time
|10 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|146 mm (5.75 inches)
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|1300 MHz
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +54%
1189
772
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +57%
3625
2313
|CPU
|227100
|129705
|GPU
|383658
|137609
|Memory
|149592
|83375
|UX
|160666
|125604
|Total score
|929122
|479533
|Max surface temperature
|38 °C
|-
|Stability
|60%
|-
|Graphics test
|39 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|6532
|-
|Web score
|10252
|-
|Video editing
|7143
|-
|Photo editing
|27175
|-
|Data manipulation
|10389
|-
|Writing score
|14995
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|30.2 GB
|38 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|1:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S22 +20%
119
Video quality
Galaxy S22 +49%
116
Generic camera score
Galaxy S22 +30%
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2022
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.55 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.49 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1