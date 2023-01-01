Samsung Galaxy S22 vs A34 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (929K versus 479K)

94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (929K versus 479K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 390 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 780 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.3% - PWM 239 Hz - Response time 10 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 862 nits Galaxy A34 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +3% 87.4% Galaxy A34 5G 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1 OS size 30.2 GB 38 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 +20% 119 Galaxy A34 5G 99 Video quality Galaxy S22 +49% 116 Galaxy A34 5G 78 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 +30% 120 Galaxy A34 5G 92

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S22 89.5 dB Galaxy A34 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 March 2023 Release date March 2022 March 2023 SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.