Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S21 FE 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 790 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 741K)

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97% PWM - 247 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +64% 1294 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G 790 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +2% 87.4% Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 660 GPU clock 1300 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 +7% 1176 Galaxy S21 FE 5G 1103 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 +18% 3591 Galaxy S21 FE 5G 3047 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 +20% 890211 Galaxy S21 FE 5G 741046 CPU 221779 192462 GPU 378872 274124 Memory 147967 128894 UX 149643 146347 Total score 890211 741046 AnTuTu Rating (9th and 43rd place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.0 OS size - 17.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 126 Video quality Galaxy S22 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 104 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 88.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 January 2022 Release date March 2022 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22. It has a better performance and design.