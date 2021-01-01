Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Display
90
Performance
86
Battery
88
Camera
80
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced January 2022
Release date January 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
90

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
72

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
86

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3189
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
740867
CPU 192462
GPU 274124
Memory 128894
UX 146347
Total score 740867
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0
88

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr
80

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
91

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network UMTS B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8 (900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B13(700), B17(700), B18(800), B19(800), B20(800), B25(1900), B26(850), B28(700), B32(1500), B66(AWS-3), B38(2600), B39(1900), B40(2300), B41(2500)
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced January 2022
Release date January 2022
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G may differ by country or region

