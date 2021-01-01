Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Display
90
Performance
86
Battery
88
Camera
80
NanoReview score
83
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
90
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
72
Design and build
|Height
|155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
86
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3189
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
740867
|CPU
|192462
|GPU
|274124
|Memory
|128894
|UX
|146347
|Total score
|740867
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 9 - 33rd place
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
88
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
80
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
|3G network
|UMTS B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8 (900)
|4G network
|LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B13(700), B17(700), B18(800), B19(800), B20(800), B25(1900), B26(850), B28(700), B32(1500), B66(AWS-3), B38(2600), B39(1900), B40(2300), B41(2500)
|5G support
|Yes
87
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G may differ by country or region