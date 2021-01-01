Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Display 90 Performance 86 Battery 88 Camera 80 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced January 2022 Release date January 2022

90 Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

72 Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%

86 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0

88 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr

80 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

91 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network UMTS B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B13(700), B17(700), B18(800), B19(800), B20(800), B25(1900), B26(850), B28(700), B32(1500), B66(AWS-3), B38(2600), B39(1900), B40(2300), B41(2500) 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced January 2022 Release date January 2022 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G may differ by country or region