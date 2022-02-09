Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Snapdragon)
VS
Эпл Айфон 14 Про Макс
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro Max was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Comes with 677 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4323 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1091K versus 934K)
  • 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1978 and 1203 points
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 500 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 830 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 88.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) -
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz -
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 730 -
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 220415 -
GPU 408475 -
Memory 157509 -
UX 151964 -
Total score 934433 1091717
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 56% -
Graphics test 48 FPS -
Graphics score 8045 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13016 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16
ROM One UI 4.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 45 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2022
Release date February 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon). But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Apple iPhone 13 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Google Pixel 6 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
7. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
8. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish