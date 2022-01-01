Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon): specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
Display
97
Performance
94
Battery
93
Camera
88
NanoReview score
89
Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
97

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 500 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1767 nits
84

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.2%
94

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1209
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3282
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
911001
CPU 209613
GPU 398998
Memory 146399
UX 151953
Total score 911001
AnTuTu Rating - 7th place
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1
93

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min)
88

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 10x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor size 1/2.82"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
93

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (12 votes)

Competitors

1. Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
2. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
3. Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
4. Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
5. Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
6. iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
7. iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
8. iPhone 13 Pro Max and Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
9. Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
10. Xiaomi 12 and Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
11. Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish