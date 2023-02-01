Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.