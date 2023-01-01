Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Screen: 6.6" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Samsung Exynos 1380
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
- Battery: 5100 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 205 grams (7.23 oz)
Specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.
87
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
72
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Burgundy
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
81.4%
50
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2607
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
521593
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
83
Battery
|Capacity
|5100 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
71
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
87
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G may differ by country or region