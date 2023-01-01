Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

  • Screen: 6.6" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
  • Battery: 5100 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 205 grams (7.23 oz)
Specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.

Review

Display
87
Performance
50
Battery
83
Camera
71
Connectivity
82
NanoReview score
73

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
87

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
72

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Burgundy
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
81.4%
50

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380
Max. clock 2400 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2607
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
521593
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB
67

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A54 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (8 votes)

