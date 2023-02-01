Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 Plus was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1304K versus 967K)

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1304K versus 967K) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1531 and 1219 points

26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1531 and 1219 points Weighs 33 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 28% higher pixel density (500 vs 390 PPI)

28% higher pixel density (500 vs 390 PPI) Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 390 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 830 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1750 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 90.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 228 g (8.04 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Plus 88.9% Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) +1% 90.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 45 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time - 0:59 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 10x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.94"

- Phase autofocus

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution - 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Sensor size - 1/2.82" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Plus n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) 136 Video quality Galaxy S23 Plus n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) 111 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Plus n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2022 Release date February 2023 February 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon).