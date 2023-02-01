Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Specifications of the Galaxy S23 Plus was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3900 mAh
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
- Weighs 28 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|390 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.9%
|88.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max. clock
|3360 MHz
|3360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 740
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1531
1529
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4711
4709
AnTuTu Ranking List (6th and 8th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI 5.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|3900 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|25 W
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.94"
- Phase autofocus
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.94"
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|25 mm
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4