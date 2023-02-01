Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23

Самсунг Галакси С23 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси С23
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S23

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 Plus was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3900 mAh
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Plus
vs
Galaxy S23

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 390 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23 Plus +1%
88.9%
Galaxy S23
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3360 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Plus +1%
1304193
Galaxy S23
1294332
AnTuTu Ranking List (6th and 8th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 3900 mAh
Charge power 45 W 25 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.94"
- Phase autofocus
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.94"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 February 2023
Release date February 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
