Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Apple iPhone 13 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Comes with 1905 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3095 mAh

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1233K versus 791K)

Shows 18% longer battery life (43:45 vs 36:56 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (1274 against 1054 nits)

Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower

Weighs 29 grams less

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1704 and 1534 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 850 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 510 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Ultra +21% 1274 nits iPhone 13 Pro 1054 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra +4% 89.5% iPhone 13 Pro 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size - 15.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3095 mAh Charge power 45 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:59 hr 13:06 hr Watching video 19:11 hr 16:46 hr Gaming 05:08 hr 05:51 hr Standby 133 hr 117 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Ultra +18% 43:45 hr iPhone 13 Pro 36:56 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (8th and 63rd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 iPhone 13 Pro +4% 144 Video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra +15% 137 iPhone 13 Pro 119 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Ultra +2% 140 iPhone 13 Pro 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 September 2021 Release date February 2023 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.