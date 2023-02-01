Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С23 Ультра
VS
Эпл Айфон 14 Про
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1345K versus 998K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1865 and 1560 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 27 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23 Ultra
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 501 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 3360 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple GPU

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 Ultra +35%
1345557
iPhone 14 Pro
998710
CPU - 244651
GPU - 425909
Memory - 181638
UX - 146169
Total score 1345557 998710
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 78%
Graphics test - 59 FPS
Graphics score - 9870
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM One UI 5.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 45 W 23 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:35 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 06:02 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 September 2022
Release date February 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (90.9%)
1 (9.1%)
Total votes: 11

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Galaxy S23 Ultra
2. Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy S23 Ultra
3. Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) or Galaxy S23 Ultra
4. Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 Ultra
5. iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro
6. Galaxy S22 Ultra or iPhone 14 Pro
7. iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro
8. Pixel 7 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro
9. iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish