Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1345K versus 998K)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1865 and 1560 points
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
- Weighs 27 grams less
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|501 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|233 g (8.22 oz)
|206 g (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3360 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Apple GPU
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1560
iPhone 14 Pro +20%
1865
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5128
iPhone 14 Pro +5%
5368
|CPU
|-
|244651
|GPU
|-
|425909
|Memory
|-
|181638
|UX
|-
|146169
|Total score
|1345557
|998710
|Stability
|-
|78%
|Graphics test
|-
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9870
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:41 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:02 hr
|Standby
|-
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
143
Video quality
149
Generic camera score
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|February 2023
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.
