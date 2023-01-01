Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Screen: 6.8" Dynamic AMOLED - 1440 x 3088
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Camera: 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 233 grams (8.22 oz)
Specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.
Review
Display
97
Performance
98
Battery
93
Camera
88
Connectivity
93
NanoReview score
90
97
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|501 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
83
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|233 g (8.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%
98
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max. clock
|3360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1560
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5128
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1345557
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking - 2nd place
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
93
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
88
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.3"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
93
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
87
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
