Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Screen: 6.8" Dynamic AMOLED - 1440 x 3088
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 233 grams (8.22 oz)
Specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.

Review

Display
97
Performance
98
Battery
93
Camera
88
Connectivity
93
NanoReview score
90

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
97

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 501 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
83

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 233 g (8.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%
98

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1560
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5128
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1345557
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No
67

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1
93

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes
88

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 10x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.3"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
93

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2023
Release date February 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (16 votes)

