Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 15, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple iPhone 15 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities