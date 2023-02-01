Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S23 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 28% higher pixel density (501 vs 390 PPI)

28% higher pixel density (501 vs 390 PPI) Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Weighs 38 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 501 ppi 390 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 88.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 233 g (8.22 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Ultra +1% 89.5% Galaxy S23 Plus 88.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh Charge power 45 W 45 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.94"

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 12 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 25 mm Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2023 Release date February 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It has a better display and camera.