Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S23
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Samsung Galaxy S23
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1138K versus 793K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (1186 against 1048 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (43:44 vs 34:17 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Comes with 452 mAh larger battery capacity: 4352 vs 3900 mAh
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1729 and 1515 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 1 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 +13%
1186 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max
1048 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23 +1%
88.1%
iPhone 13 Pro Max
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 3360 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 719 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23
1515
iPhone 13 Pro Max +14%
1729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 +44%
1138092
iPhone 13 Pro Max
793010
CPU 265909 230032
GPU 546848 328182
Memory 172080 102328
UX 157786 136067
Total score 1138092 793010
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 +28%
12104
iPhone 13 Pro Max
9463
Max surface temperature 34.3 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 61% 82%
Graphics test 72 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 12104 9463
PCMark 3.0
Web score 13346 -
Video editing 7801 -
Photo editing 34077 -
Data manipulation 11890 -
Writing score 19765 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 29.7 GB 13 GB

Battery

Capacity 3900 mAh 4352 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:06 hr 14:55 hr
Watching video 15:00 hr 20:14 hr
Gaming 05:45 hr 07:42 hr
Standby 111 hr 140 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23
34:17 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +28%
43:44 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (142nd and 8th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S23 +14%
91.5 dB
iPhone 13 Pro Max
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 September 2021
Release date February 2023 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
    - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S23. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
