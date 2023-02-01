Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Oppo Find X5 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Oppo Find X5 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Shows 17% longer battery life (34:16 vs 29:24 hours)

Shows 17% longer battery life (34:16 vs 29:24 hours) Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1209 against 766 nits)

Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1209 against 766 nits) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1292K versus 1014K)

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1292K versus 1014K) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12.1

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12.1 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh

Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh 24% higher pixel density (525 vs 425 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 98.1% PWM 240 Hz 361 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 +58% 1209 nits Find X5 Pro 766 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 218 g (7.69 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Ceramic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 88.1% Find X5 Pro +2% 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 ROM One UI 5.1 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 29.7 GB 24.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:06 hr 10:35 hr Watching video 15:00 hr 14:34 hr Gaming 05:43 hr 05:57 hr Standby 111 hr 80 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 +17% 34:16 hr Find X5 Pro 29:24 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 110° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 21 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 129 Find X5 Pro +1% 130 Video quality Galaxy S23 +9% 137 Find X5 Pro 126 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 +2% 133 Find X5 Pro 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S23 +3% 91.5 dB Find X5 Pro 89.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2022 Release date February 2023 March 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Galaxy S23: - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.