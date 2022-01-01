Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Find X5 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find X5 Pro
Display
99
Performance
84
Battery
93
Camera
74
NanoReview score
86
Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X5 Pro
99

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1297 nits
85

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
84

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Find X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3418
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12.1
ROM ColorOS 12.1
93

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Find X5 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 110°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 21 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
91

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network UMTS 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/66(70MHz)/34/38/39/40/41/42
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X5 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.9 of 5 points (18 votes)

Competitors

1. Oppo Find X3 Pro and X5 Pro
2. OnePlus 10 Pro and Oppo Find X5 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Oppo Find X5 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish