Oppo Find X5 Pro
Display
99
Performance
84
Battery
93
Camera
74
NanoReview score
86
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X5 Pro
99
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1297 nits
85
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
84
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3418
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12.1
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
93
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (91% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
74
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|110°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|UMTS 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/66(70MHz)/34/38/39/40/41/42
|5G support
|Yes
82
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X5 Pro may differ by country or region