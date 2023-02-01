Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.