Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1138K versus 582K)
- Shows 40% longer battery life (34:17 vs 24:28 hours)
- Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (1186 against 811 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 3-years newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.0
- 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1515 and 921 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- 32% higher pixel density (563 vs 425 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
84
72
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
87
58
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
96
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
88
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|563 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|89.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.9%
|99.8%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|163 g (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Gray, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|719 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~1126 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +64%
1515
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +72%
4698
2731
|CPU
|265909
|151215
|GPU
|546848
|230621
|Memory
|172080
|81673
|UX
|157786
|121126
|Total score
|1138092
|582138
|Max surface temperature
|34.3 °C
|49.7 °C
|Stability
|61%
|51%
|Graphics test
|72 FPS
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|12104
|4221
|Web score
|13346
|8809
|Video editing
|7801
|6094
|Photo editing
|34077
|30234
|Data manipulation
|11890
|8554
|Writing score
|19765
|11806
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1000 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|29.7 GB
|20.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3900 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|12:06 hr
|08:40 hr
|Watching video
|15:00 hr
|10:04 hr
|Gaming
|05:45 hr
|04:15 hr
|Standby
|111 hr
|83 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 1.1x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|2592 x 3872
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
137
Generic camera score
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|February 2020
|Release date
|February 2023
|March 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|0.28 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|1.52 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
- The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.
