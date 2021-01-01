Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S7 Edge
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 (with Exynos 9 Octa 8895) that was released on March 29, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, which is powered by Exynos 8 Octa 8890 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 154K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1794 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 8895
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Shows 10% longer battery life (92 vs 84 hours)
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3000 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|570 ppi
|534 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|76.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-T880 MP12
|GPU clock
|546 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 200 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1447
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S8 +31%
170326
130187
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S8 +50%
231240
154294
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|One UI
|TouchWiz UI
|OS size
|11.7 GB
|7.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3600 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Galaxy S7 Edge +3%
10:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:32 hr
Galaxy S7 Edge +6%
15:12 hr
Talk (3G)
24:30 hr
Galaxy S7 Edge +8%
26:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX260 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1440
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|25 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.34 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/4.1"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S7 Edge +3%
91
Video quality
Galaxy S8 +2%
88
Generic camera score
Galaxy S7 Edge +1%
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|9
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2017
|February 2016
|Release date
|April 2017
|March 2016
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.315 W/kg
|0.264 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.43 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is definitely a better buy.
