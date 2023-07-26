Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on July 26, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1211K versus 807K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 605 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3095 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 36% longer battery life (36:56 vs 27:13 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1711 and 1429 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.3%
|99.8%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|510 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Apple A15 GPU
|GPU shading units
|2560
|640
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|1338 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481.6 GFLOPS
|~1712.6 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1429
iPhone 13 Pro +20%
1711
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 5 +6%
5018
4723
|CPU
|-
|216330
|GPU
|-
|328877
|Memory
|-
|122242
|UX
|-
|133383
|Total score
|1211050
|807592
|Max surface temperature
|55.8 °C
|39.4 °C
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9490
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1.1
|-
|OS size
|40 GB
|15.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|3095 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:19 hr
|1:38 hr
|Web browsing
|08:59 hr
|13:06 hr
|Watching video
|12:19 hr
|16:46 hr
|Gaming
|03:56 hr
|05:50 hr
|Standby
|94 hr
|117 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
132
iPhone 13 Pro +9%
144
Video quality
Galaxy Z Flip 5 +8%
128
119
Generic camera score
127
iPhone 13 Pro +8%
137
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2023
|September 2021
|Release date
|August 2023
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. But if the camera, battery life, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro.
