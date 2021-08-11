Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (853K versus 632K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (938 against 708 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 358 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2942 mAh
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Shows 13% longer battery life (78 vs 69 hours)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1126 and 993 points
Tests and specifications
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2636 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|426 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|95.3%
|100%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|72.2 mm (2.84 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone XR +13%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G +55%
3457
2231
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G +35%
853540
632228
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.5
|-
|OS size
|29 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:00 hr
iPhone XR +30%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:47 hr
iPhone XR +31%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G +20%
18:01 hr
15:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2018
|Release date
|August 2021
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.86 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is definitely a better buy.
