Sony Xperia 1 III vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
- The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
- 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 520K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- 23% higher pixel density (643 vs 524 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Shows 28% longer battery life (28:26 vs 22:10 hours)
- Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (795 against 555 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|524 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|90.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.7%
|PWM
|476 Hz
|214 Hz
|Response time
|7.5 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Purple
|Black, Gray, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 III +25%
1129
903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 III +22%
3501
2879
|CPU
|209846
|135748
|GPU
|310543
|155476
|Memory
|133819
|113898
|UX
|164785
|115935
|Total score
|818129
|520193
|Stability
|72%
|41%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|5667
|4276
|PCMark 3.0 score
|14449
|10961
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (35th and 183rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|-
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|16 GB
|23.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 84 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:25 hr
|Web browsing
|06:40 hr
|09:33 hr
|Watching video
|09:59 hr
|13:44 hr
|Gaming
|04:13 hr
|03:56 hr
|Standby
|80 hr
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 4.4x
|Optical, 1.1x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 III from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 3872
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Galaxy S20 Plus +8%
127
Video quality
Xperia 1 III +2%
102
100
Generic camera score
115
Galaxy S20 Plus +3%
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|February 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|March 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.57 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 III. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.
