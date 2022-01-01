Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 III vs Galaxy S20 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
  • The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 520K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • 23% higher pixel density (643 vs 524 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (28:26 vs 22:10 hours)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (795 against 555 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 III
vs
Galaxy S20 Plus

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 643 ppi 524 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.7%
PWM 476 Hz 214 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 III
555 nits
Galaxy S20 Plus +43%
795 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Purple Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 1 III
84.2%
Galaxy S20 Plus +7%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 III and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 840 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 III +22%
3501
Galaxy S20 Plus
2879
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 1 III +57%
818129
Galaxy S20 Plus
520193
CPU 209846 135748
GPU 310543 155476
Memory 133819 113898
UX 164785 115935
Total score 818129 520193
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia 1 III +33%
5667
Galaxy S20 Plus
4276
Stability 72% 41%
Graphics test 33 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 5667 4276
PCMark 3.0 score 14449 10961
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (35th and 183rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM - One UI 4.0
OS size 16 GB 23.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 84 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:40 hr 09:33 hr
Watching video 09:59 hr 13:44 hr
Gaming 04:13 hr 03:56 hr
Standby 80 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Xperia 1 III
22:10 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus +28%
28:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 III from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 1 III
81.5 dB
Galaxy S20 Plus +4%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 February 2020
Release date June 2021 March 2020
SAR (head) - 0.38 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.57 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 III. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

