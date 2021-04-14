Sony Xperia 1 III vs Xperia 1 II
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Sony Xperia 1 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
96
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
89
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|21:9
|PPI
|643 ppi
|643 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|84%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|123.3%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Purple
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 III +26%
1110
882
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3245
Xperia 1 II +1%
3289
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
465614
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
554254
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|21 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:35 hr
Talk (3G)
31:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 4.4x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|124°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|- 0.3 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 II from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
102
Generic camera score
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|February 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1088 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.67 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 III is definitely a better buy.
