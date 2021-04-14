Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 1 III vs Xperia 1 II – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 1 III vs Xperia 1 II

Сони Иксперия 1 III
VS
Сони Иксперия 1 II
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 II

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Sony Xperia 1 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 1 III
vs
Xperia 1 II

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 21:9
PPI 643 ppi 643 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 123.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 1 III
569 nits
Xperia 1 II +6%
605 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Purple Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 1 III and Sony Xperia 1 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 1 III +26%
1110
Xperia 1 II
882
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 1 III
3245
Xperia 1 II +1%
3289
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 21 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 1 III
n/a
Xperia 1 II
12:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 1 III
n/a
Xperia 1 II
31:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 124°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 II from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 February 2020
Release date June 2021 July 2020
Launch price ~ 1088 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (body) - 1.67 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 III is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Sony Xperia 1 III and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Sony Xperia 1 III and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
3. Sony Xperia 1 III and Apple iPhone 12 Pro
4. Sony Xperia 1 III and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
5. Sony Xperia 1 II and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
6. Sony Xperia 1 II and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
7. Sony Xperia 1 II and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
8. Sony Xperia 1 II and OnePlus 8 Pro
9. Sony Xperia 1 II and Sony Xperia 10 II

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish