Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.