Sony Xperia 5 II vs Xperia 1 II

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 1 II, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 II
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (110 vs 83 hours)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II
  • 43% higher pixel density (643 vs 449 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (607 against 532 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 II
vs
Xperia 1 II

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 21:9
PPI 449 ppi 643 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 80.9% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 123.3%
PWM 238 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5 II
532 nits
Xperia 1 II +14%
607 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 5 II
80.9%
Xperia 1 II +4%
84%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 II and Sony Xperia 1 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 II
875
Xperia 1 II +1%
881
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 II
3274
Xperia 1 II +1%
3307
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 5 II
532044
Xperia 1 II +2%
542605

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
OS size 13 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 21 W 21 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5 II +58%
15:07 hr
Xperia 1 II
9:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5 II +66%
20:54 hr
Xperia 1 II
12:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5 II
27:35 hr
Xperia 1 II +13%
31:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 124°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5 II
75.3 dB
Xperia 1 II +3%
77.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 February 2020
Release date October 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (body) - 1.67 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Sony Xperia 5 II. It has a better display and battery life.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
19 (50%)
19 (50%)
Total votes: 38

