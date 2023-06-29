Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 5 vs Pova 4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Tecno Pova 5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on June 29, 2023, against the Tecno Pova 4, which is powered by the same chip and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 5
  • 54% higher pixel density (396 vs 257 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 18W)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 4 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Pova 5
82
Pova 4
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Pova 5
60
Pova 4
52
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Pova 5
44
Pova 4
39
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Pova 5
59*
Pova 4
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pova 5
94*
Pova 4
84*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Pova 5
74
Pova 4
72
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Pova 5
67*
Pova 4
57*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 5
vs
Pova 4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 257 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 580 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 168.61 mm (6.64 inches) 170.6 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 76.61 mm (3.02 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 219.4 g (7.74 oz) 213 g (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 5
84.5%
Pova 4
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 5
557
Pova 4
559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 5
1824
Pova 4 +1%
1839
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova 5
n/a
Pova 4
381568
CPU - 105184
GPU - 85897
Memory - 91375
UX - 96744
Total score - 381568
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 5
n/a
Pova 4
1249
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1249
Web score - 7908
Video editing - 6345
Photo editing - 22391
Data manipulation - 6646
Writing score - 13215
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM HIOS 13 HiOS 12

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 21 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2023 October 2022
Release date July 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 45 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 5 is definitely a better buy.

