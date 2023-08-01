Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova 5 Pro vs Pova 5 – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova 5 Pro vs Pova 5

65 out of 100
Tecno Pova 5 Pro
VS
67 out of 100
Tecno Pova 5
Tecno Pova 5 Pro
Tecno Pova 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Tecno Pova 5 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 6080) that was released on August 1, 2023, against the Tecno Pova 5, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 5 Pro
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 45W)
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 597 and 549 points
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 5
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Pova 5 Pro and Pova 5 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Pova 5 Pro
62*
Pova 5
57*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pova 5 Pro
88*
Pova 5
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Pova 5 Pro
65*
Pova 5
67*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 5 Pro
vs
Pova 5

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 21:9
PPI 396 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 580 nits 580 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 168.5 mm (6.63 inches) 168.61 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) 219.4 g (7.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 5 Pro
84.7%
Pova 5
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 5 Pro and Tecno Pova 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 5 Pro +9%
597
Pova 5
549
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 5 Pro +9%
1971
Pova 5
1815
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 13 HIOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes -
Fast charging Yes (50% in 21 min) Yes (50% in 21 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 0:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2023 June 2023
Release date August 2023 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 5. But if the gaming is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 5 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 or Tecno Pova 5
2. Tecno Camon 19 or Pova 5
3. Infinix Note 30 Pro or Tecno Pova 5
4. Infinix Note 30 or Tecno Pova 5
5. Tecno Pova 4 Pro or Pova 5
6. Xiaomi Redmi 12 or Tecno Pova 5 Pro
7. Tecno Pova 4 Pro or Pova 5 Pro
8. Infinix Note 30 Pro or Tecno Pova 5 Pro
9. Tecno Camon 20 Pro or Pova 5 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G or Tecno Pova 5 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский