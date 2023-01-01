Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Pova 5: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Pova 5

Tecno Pova 5
  • Screen: 6.78" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G99
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP)
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 219.4 grams (7.74 oz)

Review

Display
82
Camera
60
Performance
43
Gaming
59*
Battery
94*
Connectivity
74
NanoReview Score
67*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Pova 5

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 580 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 168.61 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 219.4 g (7.74 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Pova 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1806
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM HIOS 13

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 21 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pova 5
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced June 2023
Release date July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pova 5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (7 votes)

