Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Pova 5

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 580 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 168.61 mm (6.64 inches) Width 76.61 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 219.4 g (7.74 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

Performance All specs and test Tecno Pova 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1100 MHz FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 551 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1806 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM HIOS 13

Battery Capacity 6000 mAh Max charge power 45 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 21 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Pova 5 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 5G support No

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced June 2023 Release date July 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 45 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pova 5 may differ by country or region