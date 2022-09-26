Home > Smartphone comparison > Pova Neo 2 vs Pova 3 – which one to choose?

Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Pova 3

Текно Пова Нео 2
VS
Текно Пова 3
Tecno Pova Neo 2
Tecno Pova 3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Tecno Pova Neo 2 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Tecno Pova 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 3
  • 48% higher pixel density (389 vs 263 PPI)
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (259K versus 206K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova Neo 2
vs
Pova 3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20.5:9
PPI 263 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 82.3%

Design and build

Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) 78.5 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova Neo 2 +1%
83.1%
Pova 3
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova Neo 2 and Tecno Pova 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova Neo 2 +3%
366
Pova 3
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova Neo 2
1346
Pova 3 +1%
1357
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pova Neo 2
206997
Pova 3 +26%
259957
CPU 67787 75691
GPU 34717 50341
Memory 44481 65612
UX 61458 69885
Total score 206997 259957
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova Neo 2
n/a
Pova 3
716
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 716
PCMark 3.0 score - 7961
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM - HIOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 May 2022
Release date October 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 3. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova Neo 2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Tecno Pova 4 and Tecno Pova Neo 2
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Tecno Pova 3
3. Infinix Note 10 Pro and Tecno Pova 3
4. Tecno Pova 2 and Tecno Pova 3
5. Infinix Hot 11S and Tecno Pova 3
6. Tecno Camon 18 and Tecno Pova 3
7. Infinix Note 11S and Tecno Pova 3
8. Oppo Realme C35 and Tecno Pova 3
9. Infinix Zero 5G and Tecno Pova 3
10. Infinix Note 12 and Tecno Pova 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish