Tecno Pova Neo 2

Tecno Pova Neo 2
Display
67
Performance
26
Battery
85
Camera
53
NanoReview score
58
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2022
Release date October 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Pova Neo 2
67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels
PPI 263 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%
49

Design and build

Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.1%
26

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Pova Neo 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
374
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1361
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
210407
CPU 67787
GPU 34717
Memory 44481
UX 61458
Total score 210407
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 12
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pova Neo 2
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support No
59

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pova Neo 2 may differ by country or region

Promotion
