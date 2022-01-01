Tecno Pova Neo 2 Display 67 Performance 26 Battery 85 Camera 53 NanoReview score 58 Category Mid-range Announced September 2022 Release date October 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Pova Neo 2

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.82 inches Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels PPI 263 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%

49 Design and build Height 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) Width 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%

26 Performance All specs and test Tecno Pova Neo 2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 374 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1361 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 210407 CPU 67787 GPU 34717 Memory 44481 UX 61458 Total score 210407

60 Software Operating system Android 12

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 7000 mAh Charge power 18 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Pova Neo 2 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support No

59 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2022 Release date October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pova Neo 2 may differ by country or region