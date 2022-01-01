Tecno Pova Neo 2
Display
67
Performance
26
Battery
85
Camera
53
NanoReview score
58
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Pova Neo 2
67
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels
|PPI
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.1%
49
Design and build
|Height
|170.86 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|77.79 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|9.63 mm (0.38 inches)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.1%
26
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
374
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1361
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
210407
|CPU
|67787
|GPU
|34717
|Memory
|44481
|UX
|61458
|Total score
|210407
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
85
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 55 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
53
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|No
59
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pova Neo 2 may differ by country or region