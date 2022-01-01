Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 VS Xiaomi 11T Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 836 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 775K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.5% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 3.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness 11T Pro 836 nits Galaxy S22 +55% 1294 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 11T Pro 85.1% Galaxy S22 +3% 87.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 2200 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU clock 840 MHz 1300 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 11T Pro 1129 Galaxy S22 +4% 1176 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11T Pro +6% 3806 Galaxy S22 3591 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 11T Pro 775484 Galaxy S22 +15% 890211 CPU 205241 221779 GPU 306865 378872 Memory 123253 147967 UX 146272 149643 Total score 775484 890211 AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (34th and 9th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 4.1 OS size 32 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3700 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes Full charging time 0:20 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11T Pro 12:46 hr Galaxy S22 n/a Watching videos (Player) 11T Pro 14:27 hr Galaxy S22 n/a Talk (3G) 11T Pro 22:31 hr Galaxy S22 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 - Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 11T Pro 125 Galaxy S22 n/a Video quality 11T Pro 110 Galaxy S22 n/a Generic camera score 11T Pro 117 Galaxy S22 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 11T Pro 88.4 dB Galaxy S22 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 February 2022 Release date September 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) - 0.21 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22. It has a better battery life, camera, connectivity, and design.