Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон 13
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1373 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3227 mAh
  • Delivers 88% higher maximum brightness (1497 against 796 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1003K versus 766K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 13% higher pixel density (521 vs 460 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1722 and 1234 points
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +88%
1497 nits
iPhone 13
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +4%
89.6%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro
1234
iPhone 13 +40%
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro
3875
iPhone 13 +19%
4625
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +31%
1003516
iPhone 13
766819
CPU - 204512
GPU - 326961
Memory - 107243
UX - 128257
Total score 1003516 766819
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13
8811
Stability - 78%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8811
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 120 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13
16:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13
16:50 hr
Talk (3G)
12 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13
19:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13
138
Video quality
12 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13
117
Generic camera score
12 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2021
Release date December 2021 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro or 12 Pro
2. Xiaomi 12 or 12 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Apple iPhone 13
4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13
5. Apple iPhone 11 or iPhone 13
6. Apple iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13
7. Apple iPhone 12 or iPhone 13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish