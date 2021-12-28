Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size

Comes with 1373 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3227 mAh

Delivers 88% higher maximum brightness (1497 against 796 nits)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1003K versus 766K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

13% higher pixel density (521 vs 460 PPI)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1722 and 1234 points

Weighs 30 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Apple iPhone 13 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 129% PWM - 609 Hz Response time - 7.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +88% 1497 nits iPhone 13 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +4% 89.6% iPhone 13 86%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU GPU clock - 1200 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro 1234 iPhone 13 +40% 1722 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro 3875 iPhone 13 +19% 4625 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +31% 1003516 iPhone 13 766819 CPU - 204512 GPU - 326961 Memory - 107243 UX - 128257 Total score 1003516 766819 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a iPhone 13 8811 Stability - 78% Graphics test - 52 FPS Graphics score - 8811 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 ROM MIUI 13 - OS size - 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 3227 mAh Charge power 120 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a iPhone 13 16:08 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a iPhone 13 16:50 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a iPhone 13 19:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a iPhone 13 138 Video quality 12 Pro n/a iPhone 13 117 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a iPhone 13 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro n/a iPhone 13 83.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 September 2021 Release date December 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.