Xiaomi 12 Pro Display 99 Performance 98 Battery 89 Camera 76 NanoReview score 87 Category Flagship Announced December 2021 Release date December 2021

99 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.73 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 521 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% Max. Brightness 1497 nits

80 Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%

98 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1234 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3875 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1003516 AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores - 1st place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh Charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the 12 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

91 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2021 Release date December 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

