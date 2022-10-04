Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12T vs Galaxy S22 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T vs Samsung Galaxy S22

Ксиаоми 12Т
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22
Xiaomi 12T
Samsung Galaxy S22

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (948 against 851 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (914K versus 781K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12T
vs
Galaxy S22

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 780 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 239 Hz
Response time - 10 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12T +11%
948 nits
Galaxy S22
851 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12T
86.7%
Galaxy S22 +1%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 912 MHz 1300 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12T
921
Galaxy S22 +28%
1175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12T +4%
3740
Galaxy S22
3596
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12T
781464
Galaxy S22 +17%
914850
CPU - 227100
GPU - 383658
Memory - 149592
UX - 160666
Total score 781464 914850
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 59%
Graphics test - 39 FPS
Graphics score - 6531
PCMark 3.0 score - 12413
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (81st and 41st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size - 30.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:26 hr -
Watching video 13:24 hr -
Gaming 05:33 hr -
Standby 116 hr -
General battery life
Xiaomi 12T
31:59 hr
Galaxy S22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution - 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12T
n/a
Galaxy S22
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 February 2022
Release date October 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

