Xiaomi 12X vs 11T Pro

Xiaomi 12X
Xiaomi 11T Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (105 vs 92 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (924 against 836 nits)
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (773K versus 691K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1135 and 939 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
11T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 97.5%
PWM 523 Hz 490 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12X +11%
924 nits
11T Pro
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +5%
89.2%
11T Pro
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 11T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
939
11T Pro +21%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
3144
11T Pro +20%
3783
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X
691166
11T Pro +12%
773943
CPU 182068 200301
GPU 244860 307181
Memory 124404 123104
UX 145738 146003
Total score 691166 773943
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12X
4237
11T Pro
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4237 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (83rd and 46th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 29.3 GB 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 12X +25%
15:56 hr
11T Pro
12:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 12X +34%
19:08 hr
11T Pro
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 12X +23%
27:34 hr
11T Pro
22:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12X +2%
90.1 dB
11T Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2021
Release date December 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 11T Pro. It has a better performance and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (42.3%)
15 (57.7%)
Total votes: 26

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
