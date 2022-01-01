Xiaomi 12X vs 11T Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
- Shows 14% longer battery life (105 vs 92 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (924 against 836 nits)
- Weighs 28 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (773K versus 691K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
- 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1135 and 939 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|97.5%
|PWM
|523 Hz
|490 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
939
11T Pro +21%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3144
11T Pro +20%
3783
|CPU
|182068
|200301
|GPU
|244860
|307181
|Memory
|124404
|123104
|UX
|145738
|146003
|Total score
|691166
|773943
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4237
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (83rd and 46th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|29.3 GB
|32 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes (63% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|0:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 12X +25%
15:56 hr
12:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 12X +34%
19:08 hr
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 12X +23%
27:34 hr
22:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Video quality
110
Generic camera score
117
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|December 2021
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 11T Pro. It has a better performance and design.
Cast your vote
11 (42.3%)
15 (57.7%)
Total votes: 26