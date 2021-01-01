Xiaomi 12X Display 91 Performance 80 Battery 88 Camera 66 NanoReview score 80 Category Flagship Announced December 2021 Release date December 2021

91 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.28 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 419 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 1096 nits

90 Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Colors Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.2%

80 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi 12X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 675 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 984 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3323 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 668529 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking - 76th place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

88 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xiaomi 12X Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

91 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

78 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2021 Release date December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

