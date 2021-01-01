Xiaomi 12X
Display
91
Performance
80
Battery
88
Camera
66
NanoReview score
80
91
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.28 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1096 nits
90
Design and build
|Height
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|Thickness
|8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.2%
80
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3323
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
668529
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking - 76th place
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
88
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
66
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
78
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|Release date
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xiaomi 12X may differ by country or region