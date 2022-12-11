Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs 12 Pro

Ксиаоми 13 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми 12 Pro
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1224K versus 1000K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1511 and 1247 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
13 Pro
98
12 Pro
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
13 Pro
97
12 Pro
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
13 Pro
91
12 Pro
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
13 Pro
82
12 Pro
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
13 Pro
87
12 Pro
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
13 Pro
88
12 Pro
82

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 970 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro
n/a
12 Pro
1059 nits
Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 229 gramm (8.08 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro
89.6%
12 Pro
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +21%
1511
12 Pro
1247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +37%
5360
12 Pro
3922
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +22%
1224837
12 Pro
1000994
CPU - 224894
GPU - 435932
Memory - 159561
UX - 177347
Total score 1224837 1000994
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro
n/a
12 Pro
9326
Stability - 67%
Graphics test - 55 FPS
Graphics score - 9326
PCMark 3.0 score - 13054
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (6th and 38th place)
Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13
OS size - 26.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:48 hr
Watching video - 10:04 hr
Gaming - 04:53 hr
Standby - 89 hr
General battery life
13 Pro
n/a
12 Pro
25:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 115°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
13 Pro
n/a
12 Pro
141
Video quality
13 Pro
n/a
12 Pro
111
Generic camera score
13 Pro
n/a
12 Pro
131

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
13 Pro
n/a
12 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 December 2021
Release date December 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 13 Pro. It has a better performance, software, battery life, and design.

