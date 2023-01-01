Xiaomi 13 vs Oppo Find X6 VS Xiaomi 13 Oppo Find X6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Oppo Find X6, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 18 grams less Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 13 Price Oppo Find X6 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.36 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 414 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1450 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.6% - PWM 488 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 13 1265 nits Find X6 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP64 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green Black, Gold, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 13 89.4% Find X6 +1% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 ColorOS 13.1 OS size 31.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 67 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 12 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:21 hr - Watching video 15:01 hr - Gaming 06:32 hr - Standby 136 hr - General battery life Xiaomi 13 38:16 hr Find X6 n/a Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 2.8x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76"

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm 21 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 13 131 Find X6 n/a Video quality Xiaomi 13 121 Find X6 n/a Generic camera score Xiaomi 13 130 Find X6 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 13 91.4 dB Find X6 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 March 2023 Release date December 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X6.