Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Mi 11 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7380G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 297K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7380G
- 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 885 and 572 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|85.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7380G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|-
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +55%
885
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +27%
2260
1785
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite 5G +81%
538158
297925
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4250 mAh
|4250 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3888
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|27 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 356 USD
|~ 281 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is definitely a better buy.
