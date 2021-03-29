Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Mi 11 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Mi 11 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7380G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 297K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7380G
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 885 and 572 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite 5G
vs
Mi 11 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite 5G
503 nits
Mi 11 Lite
503 nits

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7380G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Adreno 618
GPU clock - 810 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +55%
885
Mi 11 Lite
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +27%
2260
Mi 11 Lite
1785
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite 5G +81%
538158
Mi 11 Lite
297925

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date April 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 356 USD ~ 281 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 or Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
5. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish