Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Display 78 Performance 82 Battery 78 Camera 65 NanoReview score 78 Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 356 USD

78 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 503 nits

74 Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%

82 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7380G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642 Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 885 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2260 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 538158

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 11 Lite 5G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3888 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/28/32/66 5G support Yes

78 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 356 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

