Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Display
78
Performance
82
Battery
78
Camera
65
NanoReview score
78
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 356 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
78

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
503 nits
74

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
82

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7380G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
885
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2260
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
538158
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 11 Lite 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/28/32/66
5G support Yes
78

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 356 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 11 Lite 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

0 of 5 points (0 votes)

