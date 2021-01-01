Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Display 77 Performance 59 Battery 76 Camera 65 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 281 USD

77 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% Max. Brightness 510 nits

72 Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%

59 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 810 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 580 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1785 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 297965

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 11 Lite Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * - Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 15 5G support No

69 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 281 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

