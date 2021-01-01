Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Display
77
Performance
59
Battery
76
Camera
65
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 281 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
77

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%
Max. Brightness
510 nits
72

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
59

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 810 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1785
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
297965
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 11 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* -
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 15
5G support No
69

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 281 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 11 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
5. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish