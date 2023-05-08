Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F5 Pro vs 13T Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on May 8, 2023, against the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
  • Handles wireless charging up to 30W
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 18% higher pixel density (526 vs 446 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13T Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 67W)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 2070 and 1313 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro and 13T Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 2600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F5 Pro
1066 nits
13T Pro
n/a

Design and build

Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F5 Pro
87.5%
13T Pro
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro and Xiaomi 13T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
Max clock 3200 MHz 3350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11
GPU shading units 1536 2112
GPU clock 900 MHz 995 MHz
FLOPS ~2764.8 GFLOPS ~4202.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Poco F5 Pro
1313
13T Pro +58%
2070
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5 Pro
4091
13T Pro +36%
5545
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Poco F5 Pro
1283906
13T Pro +9%
1399830
CPU 352512 361263
GPU 484504 464304
Memory 198222 297925
UX 241632 269989
Total score 1283906 1399830
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F5 Pro
8154
13T Pro
n/a
Stability 66% -
Graphics test 48 FPS -
Graphics score 8154 -
AnTuTu Ranking List (45th and 30th place)
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:24 hr -
Watching video 16:01 hr -
Gaming 05:26 hr -
Standby 106 hr -
General battery life
Poco F5 Pro
32:34 hr
13T Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.4
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 September 2023
Release date May 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13T Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro.

