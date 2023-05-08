Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs 13T Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on May 8, 2023, against the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
- Handles wireless charging up to 30W
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- 18% higher pixel density (526 vs 446 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13T Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 67W)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 2070 and 1313 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
82
79
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
87
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|526 ppi
|446 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|2600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|162.78 mm (6.41 inches)
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.44 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|206 g (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11
|GPU shading units
|1536
|2112
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|995 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2764.8 GFLOPS
|~4202.8 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1313
13T Pro +58%
2070
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
4091
13T Pro +36%
5545
|CPU
|352512
|361263
|GPU
|484504
|464304
|Memory
|198222
|297925
|UX
|241632
|269989
|Total score
|1283906
|1399830
|Stability
|66%
|-
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|8154
|-
AnTuTu Ranking List (45th and 30th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|MIUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|0:19 hr
|Web browsing
|10:24 hr
|-
|Watching video
|16:01 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:26 hr
|-
|Standby
|106 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.4
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|September 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13T Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro.
