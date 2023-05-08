Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on May 8, 2023, against the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13T Pro

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro and 13T Pro crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities