Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs X3 NFC

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 289K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 735 and 571 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (125 vs 112 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (637 against 537 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Poco X3 NFC

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 35.4 ms
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro
537 nits
Poco X3 NFC +19%
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock - 810 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +29%
735
Poco X3 NFC
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +47%
2622
Poco X3 NFC
1784
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +57%
454734
Poco X3 NFC
289614

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 20.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5160 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro
17:03 hr
Poco X3 NFC
17:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
Poco X3 NFC +23%
14:09 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro +3%
32:44 hr
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
n/a
Poco X3 NFC
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2020
Release date March 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 238 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.558 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.986 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC.

