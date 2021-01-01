Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Display 81 Performance 56 Battery 89 Camera 71 NanoReview score 73 Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

81 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% Display tests RGB color space 99.7% PWM 2358 Hz Response time 35.4 ms Max. Brightness 619 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

68 Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

56 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 810 MHz FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 567 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1742 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 283664 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 8 - 160th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 12 OS size 20.5 GB

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 17:06 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:09 hr Talk (3G) 31:50 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 53rd place

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco X3 NFC Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM: B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28 5G support No

94 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 89.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 250 USD SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco X3 NFC may differ by country or region