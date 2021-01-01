Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

Display
81
Performance
56
Battery
89
Camera
71
NanoReview score
73
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
81

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7%
PWM 2358 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms
Max. Brightness
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
68

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
56

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 810 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1742
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
283664
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 20.5 GB
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:09 hr
Talk (3G)
31:50 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco X3 NFC
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM: B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28
5G support No
94

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89.2 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco X3 NFC may differ by country or region

